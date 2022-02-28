Greystone & Co: David Sebastian Joins Greystone to Spearhead Strategic Growth in Affordable Housing Capital Markets

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that David Sebastian has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director. In this role, Mr. Sebastian will work with Greystone's senior leadership team to enhance and expand the firm's presence in the affordable housing capital markets. Greystone is a top affordable housing lender through its Agency and FHA platforms and provides a variety of tax-exempt bond financing solutions through its affiliate ATAX. In addition, Greystone provides investment sales and advisory services to affordable housing owners, development and advisory services on new construction and preservation deals and manages thousands of affordable housing units for Harmony Housing -- the non-profit organization it launched.

"Greystone's reach in affordable housing is certainly already very wide, and if we harness these many strengths together, we can create new opportunities while solidifying our leadership position as an affordable housing capital provider," said Mr. Sebastian. "It's a complex sector, but by having a robust toolbox at our clients' disposal, we can be an even more valuable partner to them."

A long-time veteran of the affordable housing industry, Mr. Sebastian most recently served as President of the Wentwood Companies, an institutional Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) fund manager and owner-operator of affordable housing communities. Mr. Sebastian previously ran the LIHTC equity platforms at GMACCH / Capmark and, prior to that, PNC Bank. He was also the President of the Affordable Housing Tax Credit Coalition, an affordable housing industry trade association and has spoken at and participated in a number of industry events over the years.

Mr. Sebastian is based in Austin, Texas, and reports to Greg McManus, Greystone's Chief Growth Officer.

"Having worked with Dave for many years, I know his strategic vision and capital markets knowledge will help elevate Greystone's role in the affordable sector," added Mr. McManus. "I'm thrilled to welcome him to Greystone, and could not be more excited for what's in store for affordable at Greystone with Dave's direction."

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

Press Contact:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

karen.marotta@greyco.com

917.902.7073

SOURCE: Greystone & Co

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/690751/David-Sebastian-Joins-Greystone-to-Spearhead-Strategic-Growth-in-Affordable-Housing-Capital-Markets