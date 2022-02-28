Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX:HCG) and its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, announced a donation of $50,000 to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal in support of humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.

Canadians wishing to donate may do so here or by calling 1-800-418-1111. The Government of Canada has announced that it will match donations to the Appeal from individual Canadians up to a maximum of $10 million.

About Home Capital: Home Capital Group Inc. is a public company, traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (HCG), operating through its principal subsidiary, Home Trust Company. Home Trust is a federally regulated trust company offering residential and non-residential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending and credit card services. In addition, Home Trust and its wholly owned subsidiary, Home Bank, offer deposits via brokers and financial planners, and through a direct-to-consumer deposit brand, Oaken Financial. Licensed to conduct business across Canada, we have offices in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, and Quebec.

