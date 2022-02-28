Regulatory News:

M6 Group (Paris:MMT) announces that it has received a put option for the channel 6ter from Altice Media, and that it has granted it exclusive negotiation rights.

The sale of 6ter would be part of the proposed merger of the M6 and TF1 Groups, announced on May 17th, 2021. Indeed, following this merger, the combined group will only be able to hold seven national channels on DTT, in accordance with the limit defined by French regulation.

The relevant employee representative bodies of M6 Group will be informed and consulted on this proposed sale of 6ter, which is also subject to (i) the agreement of the French Competition Authority and the ARCOM as well as (ii) the effective completion of the merger operation between the M6 and TF1 Groups.

Due to the various authorizations required, both from the French Competition Authority and from the ARCOM, the effective completion of the merger between the M6 and TF1 Groups is now expected for the very beginning of January 2023.

Thus, the channel 6ter will remain fully controlled by M6 Group throughout the 2022 financial year.

Still in order to comply with the audiovisual law and provided that the planned merger between the M6 and TF1 Groups is carried out, M6 Group plans to return the DTT frequency of the channel Paris Première, after approval by the ARCOM, but will continue to exploit it on cable and satellite networks.

About the channel 6ter :

Authorized in July 2012 following the call for tenders for second-generation high-definition DTT channels, 6ter was broadcast for the first time on December 12th, 2012. In 2021, 6ter was the leading DTT HD channel on the commercial target with a 2.6% audience share and posted its best historical levels in prime time on all viewers and the commercial target.

About M6 Group :

Created in 1987 around the channel M6, M6 Group is a powerful multimedia group, offering a wide range of programs, products and services. Television (13 channels including M6, 2nd private channel in France), radio (3 stations including RTL, 1st private radio in France) but also content production and acquisition, digital, e-commerce, cinema, music, shows... Leveraging its brands and content, M6 Group has gradually expanded its operations through targeted diversification activities and innovative offers such as 6play, a digital platform launched in 2013, and Salto launched in 2020. Its objective: to develop the complementarity of its brands in order to meet the expectations of its various audiences and their new modes of consumption. More information: groupem6.fr

About Altice Media :

Altice Media is the third private media group in France around its emblematic RMC and BFM brands with three national DTT channels, ten local channels, three radio stations, a replay platform and a digital information platform. Altice Media is a subsidiary of Altice France.

