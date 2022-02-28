Dunamis Clean Energy Partners, LLC.: EV Industry Trailblazer Natalie King Featured Among Change-Makers and Innovators in Microsoft Legacy Museum

America's 1st African American Woman EV Charger Manufacturer Natalie King is Highlighted in Microsoft's Virtual Museum

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / Dunamis Charge CEO and Founder Natalie King, America's 1st African American woman EV Charger and EV Charger Connector manufacturer has been selected to join the illustrious alumni of change-makers and innovators highlighted in Microsoft's Legacy Museum.

The Legacy Museum is a virtual museum experience from Microsoft Stores featuring over 200 Black and African American change-makers, including Stacey Abrams, John Legend, Dwyane Wade, John Lewis, Babyface, and Trevor Noah. In its second year of development, the museum has expanded throughout the industries of Business, Technology, Entertainment, Justice, Sports, and Education to highlight innovators and pioneers from past and present.

The Legacy Project powered by Microsoft strives to lead the world in re-envisioning the narrative of Black History, in order to shine a bright light on the amazing accomplishments that Black and African Americans have not only made in the past but are continuing to make right now.

As an educational initiative for all ages, The Legacy Project is living proof that Black history is alive and well, now and forever. It honors Black and African Americans of today, tomorrow, and the future, and is a testament to the fact that Black History is a woven and integral part of history.

With the goal of inspiring and educating the community about significant moments and prominent figures in Black History, it also reminds us that Black History should be celebrated not only in the month of February but each and every single day.

Natalie King expressed, "I'm honored to be recognized by the Microsoft Legacy during Black History Month. I am a firm believer that we, as African Americans, have the drive, creativity, brilliance, and fortitude to do and be anything. This museum gives us and a worldwide audience an opportunity to be reminded of and educated about our extraordinary contributions to society while also inspiring us to continue to strive towards the next levels of innovation that will impact our world positively."

Dubbed the "Queen of Clean Energy" , King is highly lauded for her commitment to technological innovation and strides in the energy efficiency realm. King's Dunamis Charge (a wholly-owned subsidiary of her Dunamis Clean Energy Partners), is in preparation to go into the production of its Level 2 chargers and connectors this summer in its plant located on the eastside of Detroit, just down the street from General Motors Factory Zero. The thriving company is concentrated on job creation as well as the hiring and training of Detroit workers. King is focusing particularly on unemployed and underemployed residents and in communities most disproportionately impacted by carbon emissions.

As part of its commitment to bring best-in-class EVSE (Electric Vehicle Service Equipment) manufacturing to Detroit, Dunamis is aiming to have the greatest impact where greenhouse gas emissions and poverty overlap.

The Legacy Museum can be accessed by clicking this link . Natalie's video can be enjoyed here .

Dunamis Clean Energy Partners, LLC, founded in 2012, is a woman-owned MBE certified company providing Energy Management and Efficiency Services for commercial and industrial customers throughout the US. In 2015 Dunamis vertically integrated its operations to become an original equipment manufacturer of LED Lighting. Due to its past business success, Dunamis secured a contract to provide environmental cleaning and janitorial services to several coal-fired utility power plants in Michigan. Dunamis has become a leader in this industry by deploying innovative programs and technology that improve performance and efficiency. Building on its expertise in the energy sector and leveraging its exceptional customer service experience, Dunamis began designing, prototyping, and manufacturing electric vehicle charging stations for the residential, commercial, and public markets. The Michigan-based enterprise specializes in providing intelligent, reliable, and user-friendly products and services that reduce energy waste and optimize efficiency for large commercial, industrial and utility customers.

