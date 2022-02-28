Lifestyle cannabis brand Social Nature heads to Spannabis as part of its effort to continue normalizing cannabis through global hospitality.

Prominent cannabis and hospitality company Humboldt Social announced today that its exclusive cannabis line, Social Nature, will now be offering CBD products throughout Barcelona. This specialty line of products, which is formulated with functional herbs and European legal hemp (less than 0.2% THC), will be offered in select retail shops and cannabis clubs in Barcelona, all with the goal of normalizing cannabis consumption through education, transparency and meaningful hospitality-based experiences.

"I've been involved in the creation and expansion of Humboldt Social as it has opened hotels and dispensaries and launched its own cannabis line. The natural next step is to bring our brand to a place like Barcelona," said Matt Deshazo, Co-Founder of Humboldt Social. "Barcelona feels a lot like California during the early days of cannabis legalization. Catalonian cannabis clubs are so welcoming and forward-thinking with their already established smoking and consumption areas. We are thrilled to partner with the local community to offer Social Nature's product line."

The Social Nature products included in the launch are Wander topical oil, Ground massage oil, Glow intimate oil, and Hemp pre-rolls. In its vision to integrate cannabis into the hospitality and wellness spaces, Humboldt Social is engaging cannabis clubs, CBD shops, and wellness stores to create interactive experiences like massage activations with Social Nature products across the cannabis landscape.

Humboldt Social has been working closely with consultants Josh Munk and Marcel Basilico on this launch. Munk and Basilico helped launch international cannabis brand Cookies in Spain and are now advising Humboldt Social. Munk says, "It has been exciting to work with Social Nature as they leverage their success in the United States and expand into Spain and Europe. Humboldt Social and Social Nature are helping to normalize cannabis in hospitality, and in general, I see this as the future of cannabis."

"We are thrilled to bring the Social Nature brand to Europe and the culturally rich communities in Barcelona. We look forward to sharing and learning as we make strides toward normalizing cannabis into society," said Aaron Sweat, CEO of Humboldt Social.

Social Nature Launch Party: Details

In anticipation of Social Nature's European expansion, Humboldt Social is hosting several launch parties at local clubs during Europe's annual premier cannabis conference, Spannabis. Taking place on March 11, 12, and 13, media, buyers, and investors, will have the opportunity to learn more about Social Nature and its entrance into the European market. All interested parties are encouraged to reach out to Matt Deshazo for more information and details for attendance at matt@humboldt-social.com.

About Humboldt Social

Humboldt Social is a Humboldt County, California based hospitality group with a mission to normalize connections between hospitality and cannabis. The Humboldt Social team saw a need to integrate cannabis in hospitality, which eventually led to the conception of the Humboldt Social brand which now consists of boutique hotels, waterfront cabins, restaurants, and bars with connections to Social dispensaries and the cannabis brand Social Nature. The spaces' minimal design aesthetic highlights the history and beauty of their surroundings, with an emphasis on reclaimed materials, vintage furnishings, and lots of natural light. All the spaces are designed to be welcoming and low-key retreats from daily life. For more information, visit www.humboldt-social.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest.

About Social Nature

Social Nature is a lifestyle cannabis brand committed to enhancing our daily life experience. Social Nature creates a variety of cannabis essentials for gathering, exploring, and restoring. Social Nature believes in the extraordinary spectrum of benefits that cannabis offers to enhance the quality of life and meet wellness needs. For more information on Social Nature's launch in Europe, visit www.EUsocialnature.com or @social_nature_eu on Instagram.

Legal disclaimer: Spanish and US ownership and operations have no shared ownership. Social Nature in Europe is licensing the brand from a separate US Corporation.

