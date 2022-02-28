A-1 Auto Transport, Inc.: A-1 Auto Transport Sees a 26 Percent Increase in Heavy Equipment Shipping Requests in 2021 Versus 2020

A-1 Auto Transport Can Help Ship a Wide Variety of Heavy Equipment, From Tractors to Cranes and More

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / A-1 Auto Transport is pleased to report that heavy equipment shipping requests went up 26 percent in 2021, versus 2020.

To learn more about the heavy equipment shipping services that A-1 Auto Transport offers, please visit https://www.a1autotransport.com/heavy-equipment/.

As a company spokesperson noted, while A-1 Auto Transport definitely lives up to its name in regard to their experience shipping vehicles, the team can also help ship any type of heavy equipment.

From tractors and backhoes to bulldozers, forklifts, excavators and agricultural equipment, A-1 Auto Transport can handle transporting virtually any type of heavy equipment.

This service definitely increased in popularity last year, the spokesperson noted, adding that the team at A-1 Auto Transport was pleased to see the boost in heavy shipping requests.

"At A-1 Auto Transport, we understand that heavy machinery plays an important role in a company's success. It also represents a large investment made by a company," the spokesperson noted, adding that a number of different manufacturers and industries have used the company's services to haul their heavy equipment, both within the United States as well as overseas.

"Heavy equipment shipping requires the attention of professionals in the auto transport industry. If you're buying heavy equipment transport services to ship cargo across the country or overseas, such an oversized delivery can still be fulfilled to any destination."

As for how much shipping heavy equipment costs, size and weight are the primary factors that determine the overall price. Where the equipment is headed will also play a part in the cost; for example, when shipping heavy equipment overseas a lift-on, lift-off method will understandably make more sense than a flatbed truck.

Anyone with questions about A-1 Auto Transport heavy equipment shipping services, including cost estimates and more, is welcome to contact the friendly and experienced team at any time. They may also use the user-friendly quote calculator on the website to get an instant cost estimate.

About A-1 Auto Transport

Whether people are shipping their car, truck, boat, RV or motorcycle, A-1 Auto Transport has everybody covered. With over 30 years of experience, they have perfected the shipping process from origin to destination safely, quickly, affordably, and with no hassle. See why tens of thousands have shipped their vehicles through A-1 Auto Transport. For more information, please visit https://www.a1autotransport.com/.

