Global Cooling Celebrates its 10 Year Anniversary

Trusted HVAC Contractor Global Cooling, LLC is Now Serving Clermont, FL and the Surrounding Areas

CLERMONT, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / Global Cooling, LLC, a trusted HVAC contractor that opened in 2012, is pleased to announce that it is now serving Clermont, Florida and surrounding areas.

To contact the air conditioning & heating company and learn more about the AC services that they offer, please visit https://globalcoolingair.com/contact-us/.

As a company spokesperson noted, Robert Mafes (owner) knows firsthand how important it is for the residents of sunny Florida to have HVAC units that are working as smoothly and efficiently as possible.

To help even more Floridians to get access to reliable and affordable AC repair, including AC replacement, AC installation and AC maintenance, Global Cooling was inspired to expand its service area to the Clermont region.

No matter what type of AC service people require, from an AC tune up prior to the sizzling summer months, to installing an entire new AC unit, the friendly and experienced team from Global Cooling, LLC is ready and able to help.

"Our experienced AC specialists handle the essential maintenance of all makes and models of cooling systems," the spokesperson noted, adding that the company makes it easy, affordable, and cost-effective.

"Along with flexible scheduling, our fully licensed, insured, and factory educated technicians show up when expected and fully prepared for the job. We complete the work quickly, with no damage or mess left behind."

In addition, as a family-owned business, Global Cooling strives to do what it takes to solve the challenges of maintaining a perfectly cool home without draining their customers' budgets.

The company's hard work and dedication has definitely paid off, the spokesperson noted. Global Cooling, LLC is accredited by the Better Business Bureau and has earned an A+ rating, and it is certified by the National Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning Association. The company has also won a number of awards, including being named the winner of the "Best of Home Guide 2018" and "Elite Service" and "Top Rated" award by Home Advisor. They also have over 500 Google reviews, with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5.

About Global Cooling, LLC

Global Cooling started in 2012, and they have been growing in leaps and bounds since then. They have a total of over 100 years combined experience in the HVAC industry. They are a family-owned business that focuses on quality and making sure they do the job right no matter what heating or air conditioning services their customers require. They are proud to serve customers throughout Clermont, Winter Garden, Oakland, Lake Butler, Killarney, or anywhere in Orange or Lake County, FL. For more information, please visit https://globalcoolingair.com/.

Media Contact

Robert Mafes

rob@globalcoolingair.com

352-269-8191

SOURCE: Global Cooling

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/690790/Global-Cooling-Celebrates-its-10-Year-Anniversary