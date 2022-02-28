Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2022) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM), a full-service environmental consulting and engineering cleantech firm, is pleased to announce that TMX Group named the Company in its 2022 TSX Venture 50 list of the top 50 performing companies on the TSX Venture Exchange.

BluMetric was recognized as a top 10 firm in the Clean Technology and Life Sciences sector. The TSX Venture 50 is a ranking of top performing companies on the TSX Venture Exchange over the last year based on trading value, one-year share price change and one-year market capitalization change. BluMetric's share price on the TSX Venture Exchange appreciated 300% in 2021.

"We're honoured by this recognition, and proud of the entire BluMetric team that has made this possible" says Scott MacFabe, CEO of BluMetric. "The TSX Venture Exchange has been the right platform for us to grow as a publicly traded company, and we're looking forward to continued success in the Cleantech sector including expanding our military grade products for mobile potable water and wastewater treatment."

As part of the TSX Venture 50 program, TMX Group produced a video highlighting BluMetric's ranking, available on the Clean Technology and Life Sciences Top 10 page.

The full list of TSX Venture 50 can be found here.

About BluMetric Environmental Inc.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded environmental consulting and engineering company with expertise across professional and trade disciplines and technologies that allow for the design, fabrication and delivery of sustainable solutions to environmental and water challenges. BluMetric has more than 160 employees operating in ten offices and over 40 years of expertise. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's team of industry experts serves Commercial and Industrial, Military, Mining and Government clients in Canada and the United States.

For more information, visit www.blumetric.ca or please contact:

Scott MacFabe, CEO

BluMetric Environmental Inc.

Tel: 613.839.3053

Email: smacfabe@blumetric.ca

Vivian Karaiskos, CFO

BluMetric Environmental Inc.

Tel: 613.839.3053

Email: vkaraiskos@blumetric.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release, including those relating to the Company's quarterly and annual results, future products, opportunities and cost initiatives, strategies, and other statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

