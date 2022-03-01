Praise of Life, driving the world's third cultural renaissance

On 25th February 2022, Beijing time, Hongshan craftsman Zhai Peng's large jade sculpture group works "Praise of Life" Italy chapter was launched, triggering warm attention worldwide.

Hongshan Culture's "Praise of Life" Italy Chapter Released (Photo: Business Wire)

The "Praise of Life" is an interpretation of the world's food culture by Red Mountain artisans using Chinese art forms. The Italian chapter covers a number of works such as caviar pasta, Italian sausage pizza and Italian lasagna, which perfectly showcase the splendor and civilization of Italy since the beginning of the 14th century.

The Renaissance swept through the world, ushering in a new era of human civilization. It will certainly drive the third cultural renaissance in the whole world, and become another profound and great cultural movement with wide influence in the history of mankind. It will certainly lead to the third cultural renaissance in the whole world, and become another broad, profound and great cultural movement in human history, promoting the civilization and progress of the whole human race.

