Tokyo, Japan and Milpitas, California, Mar 1, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) and new windowSS8 Networks (SS8), a leader in Lawful Intercept and Monitoring Center Platforms, today announced they are conducting interoperability testing between NEC's 5G core and SS8's lawful interception (LI) solution. The verification is expected to be completed in March this year.The certification supports NEC's mission to deliver open, secure, and efficient 5G networks globally. Lawful interception solutions allow law enforcement agencies with the proper government authorization to legally intercept and monitor the telecommunications of subjects of interest.NEC is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies, driving the adoption of 5G networks with end-to-end carrier-grade quality ranging from the core and transport to RAN and the edge. A pioneer in cloud-native 5G core, NEC enables operators to benefit from shorter time to market and immediate monetization.To continue advancing its solutions, NEC sought a partner with deep, international technical expertise to integrate an LI solution that meets various standards. With SS8's Xcipio platform, NEC's customers will have confidence that their network has been fully tested for compliant lawful interception mediation and administration anywhere in the world, satisfying ETSI, 3GPP, 5G, and other frameworks."As 5G accelerates the speed and capacity of communications networks, the safety and security of our communities will continue to be a top priority. By integrating Xcipio, NEC is delivering customer solutions that improve productivity and efficiency and increase societal safeguards," said Dr. Keith Bhatia, CEO of SS8 Networks. "SS8 is proud to partner with NEC to help usher in better 5G service."Completing SS8's Acceler8 interoperability testing program certifies NEC's ability to seamlessly connect SMF, UPF, and other 5G functions to Xcipio using ETSI and 3GPP standards. NEC operators will be empowered to deliver voice and other communications data when required."NEC is excited to introduce this new global functionality within our 5G core. Interoperability with SS8's innovative Xcipio solution will give our mutual customers a high-speed, low latency network that is fully compliant with the needs of law enforcement agencies worldwide. We are proud to work with leading industry partners such as SS8," said Shigeru Okuya, Senior Vice President of NEC Corporation.