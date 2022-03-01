Transparency Market Research: Exosome Technologies Market to Cross US$ 300 Mn by 2031, Finds TMR Study

- Critical role of exosomes to regulate the progression of cardiovascular diseases accounts for growing research undertaken by a large body of exosome technologies companies

- Potential of exosomes to increase clinical outcomes of cancer immunotherapy is boosting companies to develop exosomes obtained from immune cells and tumor cells for their unique composition profiles

ALBANY, N.Y., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research: The exosome technologies market is projected to clip a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period of 2021 - 2031. The expanding number of research initiatives to examine numerous therapeutic applications of exosomes is fueling the growth of exosome technologies market. Some of the therapeutic applications for which exosomes are tested include drug delivery systems, biomarkers, and therapies for cancer, cardiovascular, and renal neurological diseases.

North America held the leading share of the exosome technologies market in 2020, due to the high incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer and increasing acceptance of exosome technologies for therapeutics in the region.

Exosome Technologies Market - Key Findings of Report

Emergence of new strains of coronavirus is creating opportunities in the exosome technologies market due to structural similarities of extracellular vesicles with viruses. This interplay between extracellular vesicles and viruses is driving the interest of companies in the exosome technologies market to undertake research to understand the pathogenesis of various lung diseases.

Endogeneity and heterogeneity of exosomes demonstrate their unique advantage over synthetic carriers such as nanoparticles and liposomes in disease diagnosis and treatment. Furthermore, companies in the exosome technologies market are engaging in R&D to establish the appropriate combination of several methods to extract and purify exosomes to improve their limitations of low purity, storage stability, and weak targeting.

Multidimensional research initiatives are undertaken to understand the biological functions of exosomes for their optimum loading capacity for improved outcomes of targeting drugs

Scope of improvement of transdermal delivery of mesenchymal stem cells to enable skin lightening for the growing prominence of cellular intelligence communication is leading to expanding research in exosomes obtained from these cells. This stimulates the exosome technologies market.

Characteristic of promising potential of exosomes to deliver their cargo to targeted cells is driving the interest of companies in the exosome technologies market to discover their use in cancer immunotherapy

Study of exosomes of endosomal origin with a lipid bilayer membrane for cardiovascular diseases is a focus of large body of research undertaken by companies in the exosome technologies market. The evidence for the role of exosomes as vectors for signal molecules responsible for communication within cells and across organs of the body provides impetus for such research undertakings.

Efficacy of exosomes to overcome the limitations of stem cell therapy as exosomes discharged by progenitor cells are bioactive and work as mediators for stem cell therapy of cardiovascular diseases

Exosome Technologies Market - Growth Drivers

Expanding research on exosomes for cardiovascular diseases undertaken by a large body of the exosome technologies companies propels the exosome technologies market. Critical role of exosomes in cardiovascular pathophysiology to regulate the progression of cardiovascular diseases cements growth.

Advantages of potential of exosomes to increase clinical outcomes of cancer immunotherapy due to their characteristics of immunogenicity and molecular transfer function boosts exosome technologies market

Exosome Technologies Market - Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the exosome technologies market are;

Aegle Therapeutics

Aruna Biomedical

Ciloa SAS

Creative Biolabs

Direct Biologics

ExoCoBio

Exopharm

Fujifilm

Illumina Inc.

XOStem Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

OmniSpirant Ltd.

Anjarium Biosciences

Carmine Therapeutics

Codiak BioSciences

Danaher Corporation

ExoCan Healthcare Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

ExonanoRNA LLC

Exosome Diagnostics Inc.

ILIAS Biologics

Invitrix Therapeutics

VivaZome Therapeutics Pty Ltd.

Oraganicell

Novadip Biosciences

The exosome technologies market is segmented as follows;

Exosome Technologies Market, by Exosome Type

Loaded Cargo

Peptide

siRNA

mRNA

Protein

Chemical

Others

Non-cargo

Exosome Technologies Market, by Cell Source

HEK293

MSCs

Platelets

Erythrocytes

Natural Killer Cells (NKs)

Others

Exosome Technologies Market, by Indication

Therapeutics

Oncology



Neurodegenerative Diseases



Cardiovascular Diseases



Infectious Diseases



Cosmetics



Others

Diagnostics

Exosome Technologies Market, by End User

Healthcare Providers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Exosome Technologies Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

