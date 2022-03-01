Since Russian troops invaded Ukraine, the world has changed fundamentally. Hundreds of thousands of people gathered for peace demonstrations across Europe over the weekend, but a solution to the conflict seems frighteningly distant. On the contrary, with the exclusion of Russian financial institutions from the SWIFT system and further sanctions, the situation threatens to worsen. To ensure Germany's security in the future, the German government plans to release a total of EUR 100 billion for the German armed forces in 2022 via a special fund for investments and defense projects. In addition, at least 2% of gross domestic product is to flow into defense each year with immediate effect. This news is tantamount to reassessment for the Rheinmetall defense group, which already posted record results in 2021.

