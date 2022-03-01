Evotec AG: Evotec Expands Molecular Patient Database with Unique Nephrotic Syndrome Cohort from the University of Bristol

EVOTEC RECEIVES ACCESS TO AN INTERNATIONAL COHORT OF NEPHROTIC SYNDROME PATIENTS COORDINATED BY THE UNIVERSITY OF BRISTOL

THE COHORT PROVIDES LONGITUDINAL ACCESS NOT ONLY TO CLINICAL DATA BUT IN PARTICULAR ALSO TO BIOSPECIMENS

EVOTEC WILL LEVERAGE ITS MULTI-OMICS ANALYSIS PLATFORM EVO PANOMICS AND THE DATA ANALYTICS PLATFORM EVO PANHUNTER TO IDENTIFY KEY MECHANISMS OF DISEASE AND DIAGNOSTIC MARKERS

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ:EVO) announced today that the Company has entered into a collaboration with the University of Bristol ("UoB") to expand the Company's molecular patient database in the field of kidney diseases with a focus on nephrotic syndrome. The nephrotic syndrome is a group of symptoms like proteinuria and oedema that indicate kidneys are not working properly. Diagnosis remains challenging and current treatment regimens are mostly symptomatic.

Under the collaboration, Evotec receives access to longitudinal samples from an international cohort which includes several hundreds of patients from Asia, India and Africa linked to anonymised clinical records. Evotec will analyse the samples using its proprietary multi-omics platform EVO panOmics . Expert teams at Evotec and the UoB will leverage Evotec's data analytics and prediction platform EVO panHunter to jointly identify key drivers of nephrotic syndrome disease progression, potential molecular targets for intervention as well as molecular markers for diagnosis.

Molecular patient data combined with clinical data is instrumental for the identification and validation of disease-relevant molecular mechanisms and targets. Stratification of patients according to disease-associated molecular mechanisms re-classify certain subtypes of the disease, i.e. steroid sensitive and steroid resistant nephrotic syndrome ("SSNS", and "SRNS", respectively) and deliver new starting points for the discovery of novel targeted therapies.

Dr Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, commented: "We are very pleased to further expand our molecular patient database in the field of kidney diseases through this collaboration with the University of Bristol. This unusual longitudinal study of nephrotic syndrome patients provides a unique basis to identify molecular markers for proper diagnosis as well novel molecular targets to develop disease-modifying therapeutics."

Prof. Moin Saleem, Director Bristol Renal and Professor of Paediatric Renal Medicine at the University of Bristol, added: "This is a unique collaborative opportunity with Evotec to interrogate valuable clinical samples from an international cohort using cutting edge technology. Ultimately it will benefit patients with nephrotic syndrome, where specific targeted therapies are desperately needed."

