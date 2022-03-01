FIELD SYSTEMS DESIGNS HOLDINGS PLC - Directorate Change

New Board Member Announcement

Field Systems Designs Holdings PLC are pleased to announce that Matthew Haines has been appointed to the Group Board as Project Delivery Director.

Matthew has over 16 years' experience in the construction industry, which has seen him work for Costain, EC Harris (now Arcadis) and most recently for Jones Lang Lasalle as a Director responsible for the Middle East and Africa region. Matthew brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise as a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. Matthew has been involved in significant projects both in the United Kingdom and Middle East. Most recently he was the Director responsible for the cost management delivery of the world's tallest and fastest indoor rollercoaster in Dubai. He has also advised global developers on multi $M projects across the Middle East region with great success. Matthew is a trusted professional whose career has excelled to date. He has an innate understanding of what makes a construction project successful, whilst also developing people and teams to perform at their optimum. This addition bolsters the existing experienced Board and adds a dynamic new dimension to FSD moving into the future.

Commenting on the appointment, Nigel Billings, Managing Director said:

I welcome this key appointment to the FSD Board and look forward to working with Matthew as we continue to develop the FSD Group to maintain our position as being our client's MEICA Contractor of choice. Our wide-ranging search to enhance our Board finally resulted in looking closer to home and I am personally delighted with this appointment and for the qualities Matthew will bring to the business.

Commenting on his appointment, Matthew Haines said:

I am really excited to join the team at FSD. FSD has been a part of my family for 27 years, and to formally join the business and be a part of its exciting future is a challenge I am really relishing. With COVID restrictions being eased here in the UK, and the AMP 7 framework looking to move forward from this, I am keen to add my skills to the business processes and delivery whilst also forming part of a wider strategy to push the business forward and achieve its ambitious goals for its new 5-year plan. FSD has a reputation for technical excellence from both an engineering and installation perspective and I am enthusiastic about working to further enhance our reputation and cement FSD as the standard bearer of quality and clients' first choice.

About FSD

FSD were established in 1994 from a Management Buy Out of the installation department of Bristol Babcock Limited. FSD are a leading M&E contractor who specialise in water projects. We are engaged on multiple AMP7 frameworks which include Thames, Anglian, Wessex and Southern Water. We also engage in work within the tunnelling sector encompassing cable, highway and water projects. Our success is based on the belief that business is about creating relationships based on trust with customers, colleagues and our supply chain.

We offer:

• Complete Mechanical & Electrical design and installation solutions.

• Specialist mechanical pipework and steel fabrications.

• HV/MV/LV switchgear and cabling solutions, including 132KV grid connection.

• Substation design and installation solutions.

• Large gas and diesel generator installations.

• Specialist rail and commercial building services solution.

• Full-life cycle solutions from initial design through to final commissioning / asset management.

FSD currently employs circa 130 people over 3 locations (Dorking, Halesowen and Warrington).