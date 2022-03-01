Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.03.2022 | 08:04
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Early Equity Plc - Suspension of Trading

Early Equity Plc - Suspension of Trading

PR Newswire

London, February 28

29 February 2022

Early Equity PLC

("Early Equity" or "the Company")

Suspension of Trading

The Directors of Early Equity announce that due to ongoing COVID restrictions in Malaysia, it has not been possible to finalise the report and accounts for the year ended 31 August 2021 within the six months required by the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook. Consequently, the Company's shares will be suspended from trading from 8am today, 1 March 2022.

The Directors are committed to ensuring that the auditors are able to complete the audit as soon as possible so that the results can be announced, and the suspension lifted.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).

For further information please contact:

Early Equity Plc

Greg Collier

Tel: +44 (0)7830 182501

Novum Securities Limited

AQSE Corporate Adviser

David Coffman / Lucy Bowden

Tel: +44 (0)207 399 9400

About Early Equity plc:

Early Equity is an e-commerce focused group based in Malaysia whose Ordinary Shares are admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market in London with the trading symbol EEQP.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.