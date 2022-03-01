Hecate Energy is developing a 50MW solar project and 20MW/80MWh storage installation in New Mexico.From pv magazine USA Hecate Energy is developing a 50MW solar project in New Mexico, set to be fit with a 20MW/80MWh Honeywell-designed battery energy storage system (BESS). The project, located in the northern part of the state, is expected to power 16,000 New Mexican homes throughout the year. Honeywell's lithium iron phosphate (LFP) BESS is integrated with an Experion Energy control system, a battery management platform that integrates with asset monitoring, distributed energy resource management, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...