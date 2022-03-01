Anzeige
East Africa Metals: Jetzt wichtige News von beiden „Fronten“?!
Ferguson PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

NOTIFICATION OF TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL IN THE COMPANY

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Ferguson PLC (The Company) in accordance with DTR 5.6.1, the Company hereby notifies the following:

The Company's issued share capital as of February 28, 2022, consisted of 232,171,182 ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Ordinary Shares"), of which 13,490,257 Ordinary Shares were held in treasury as at the date of this disclosure. The voting rights of treasury shares are automatically suspended.

Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company is 218,680,925. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules and the Company's Articles of Association.

Enquiries:
Graham Middlemiss, Group Company Secretary
(0118 927 3800)

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/690807/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Total-Voting-Rights

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
