Australia's Poseidon Marine H2 says it expects to have a hydrogen-powered boat in Australian waters within the next 18 months, after bringing on board the principal engineers from Dynamic Efficiency.From pv magazine Australia Poseidon Marine H2 is owned and funded by Liberty Energy Capital, the fund behind many of Australia's hydrogen vehicle plays, including H2X and Aviation H2. Poseidon H2, its marine unit, has brought in two engineers, Peter Mastalir and Kevin Morgan from consultancy Dynamic Efficiency, to "lead the development of an emissions-free pleasure craft." The company says the pair ...

