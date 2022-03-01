Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.03.2022

WKN: A2AD2Q ISIN: DK0060696300 Ticker-Symbol: 8ZI 
01.03.22
19,850 Euro
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.03.2022 | 09:05
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Completion of DKK 600 million share buy-back programme

Company Announcement
No. 13/2022

Copenhagen, 1 March 2022

Completion of DKK 600 million share buy-back programme

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S has now completed its share buyback programme worth up to DKK 600 million which was initiated on 10 March 2021. As of 28 February 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group has purchased a total of 4,621,238 shares with an aggregated transaction value of DKK 600 million under the share buy-back programme announced in Company Announcement No. 9, 2021.

The purpose of the programme has been to adjust the Company's capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group's share-based incentive programme. At the Annual General Meeting on 31 March 2022, the Board of Directors intends to propose a reduction of the company's share capital as result of the share buy-back.

The buy-back programme has been executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions were executed on 28 February 2021:

Number of sharesAverage purchase price, DKKTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement4,597,501 596,446,984
28 February 202223,737149.663,552,558
Accumulated under the program4,621,238129.84599,999,541

A detailed overview of transactions on 28 February 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 5,204,812 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.34% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

Attachments

  • Company Announcement no 13 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7060739d-5bc8-49e3-b05d-e233c9bfd0af)
  • 28 FEB 2022 PUBLIC_SBB_SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6c80dbb9-287a-4e56-9d57-7e5db6a24a7d)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
