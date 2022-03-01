Celigo, Inc: Celigo's Shopify Integration for SAP Business ByDesign Now Available on SAP Store

By integrating with the SAP Business ByDesign solution, Celigo's solution delivers optimized ecommerce operations through end-to-end business process automation

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celigo Inc., a leading enterprise-wide Integration Platform as a Service ( iPaaS ) company for the mid-market, today announced that its Shopify Integration app for the SAP Business ByDesign solution is now available on SAP Store , the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Celigo's solution enables both IT and non-IT users to set up and manage order-to-cash automations between SAP Business ByDesign and Shopify and to optimize ecommerce operations, allowing businesses to scale.

"As online shopping overtakes a major part of retail sales, companies are being forced to improve their ecommerce operations to compete," said Randal Davis, Director of Channel Sales at Celigo. "Providing customers and the partners who serve them with the ability to automate ecommerce processes will expedite digital transformation across the entire business, giving those customers a competitive advantage as their companies grow."

The availability of Celigo's Shopify Integration for SAP Business ByDesign on SAP Store will enable IT, line-of-business teams, and functional consultants to easily automate both common and custom ecommerce business processes with these unique capabilities and features:

Building the solution on Celigo's leading iPaaS leads to extensibility, customization, scalability, monitoring, and error management, which are not possible with point-to-point solutions or custom builds.

Comprehensive flows out of the box allow syncing of inventory, customers, sales orders, order cancellations, and fulfillments (or outbound deliveries) across systems, optimizing operational efficiency for single or multiple Shopify stores.

Intuitive setup without coding guides users through the process of setting up the integrations without worrying about APIs or code and sparing valuable IT resources.

Data integration flows can be customized and expanded with Celigo's iPaaS, without requiring technical resources.

No transaction limits or fees allow customers to synchronize data across all sales channels (including social and phone orders) between Shopify and SAP Business ByDesign to help ensure timely processing of orders and inventory visibility across channels.

"As more and more sales move online, it's important for merchants to provide a frictionless customer experience in a scalable way," continued Davis. "Celigo is a proven leader in ecommerce automation, particularly around Shopify and ERP integrations. A significant portion of Black Friday/Cyber Monday orders placed on Shopify storefronts moved through Celigo; the fact that Celigo experienced zero downtime despite a 10x spike in data volume highlights our expertise and scalability to handle high-volume Shopify merchants."

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Celigo is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program. As such, it is empowered to build, market, and sell software applications that supplement and build on SAP software and technology.

About Celigo

Celigo is the leading enterprise-wide Integration Platform as a Service ( iPaaS ) for the mid-market. Named a G2 Best Software for 2021, Celigo enables breakaway growth, controlled cost management, and superior customer experiences by ensuring that every process -- at any level of the organization -- can be automated in the most optimal way. For more information, visit www.celigo.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

