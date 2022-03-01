Sports company PUMA and global leak-proof apparel company Modibodi have teamed up to launch a range of leak-free period underwear and activewear, created to help women stay comfortable and active during their period whilst making a positive environmental impact.

PUMA together with Modibodi believes that everybody who wants to participate in exercise or sport should be given the opportunity to stay active and play, fueling the motivation behind PUMA x Modibodi's exclusive global partnership under the "She Moves Us" platform.

"Even in the 21st century, periods and leaks still prevent women from participating in sports. Studies have revealed that girls' participation in sport drops from 69% (ages 11-12) to 45% (ages 13-15)*. Additionally, the single-use plastic from disposable products can continue to pollute the environment for hundreds of years," said Erin Longin, Global Director Run/Train at PUMA. "As a global brand, we felt it important to do our part to address this issue. The PUMA x Modibodi collaboration allows women to stay active, without having to worry about leaks, while reducing their monthly waste from period products."

Disposable products pollute the environment and are more expensive long term than their reusable, sustainable counterparts. The PUMA x Modibodi collection is designed to be reused and replaces the need for disposable pads, liners and tampons, whilst ensuring women can stay extremely comfortable, odor free and protected from all leaks (not just periods). Modibodi's proprietary Modifier Technology achieves this through its soft top layer, made of merino wool, which wicks moisture and sweat, a quick-drying absorbent microfibre middle layer, that locks away fluid and odor, and an additional waterproof protection in the bottom layer.

"No woman should have to sit on the sidelines of life because they have their period or bladder leaks," said Kristy Chong, CEO and Founder, Modibodi. "We are thrilled to launch this collection with PUMA and together normalize menstruation and tackle the stigma that women can't be active on their periods or when experiencing any of life's leaks."

As part of the launch, PUMA and Modibodi will work with PUMA's She Moves Us charity partner, Women Win, to donate a bundle pack of five briefs to 500 girls and women in need. This five-pack bundle covers a person for their monthly cycle and will last for up to four years to allow the person to confidently participate in sport and life without life's leaks getting in the way.

The first PUMA x Modibodi active underwear collection will be available in May 2022 in selected stores and online at puma.com and modibodi.com.

*Observatory for Sport in Scotland (OSS) https://oss.scot/sport-participation-in-scotland-trends-and-future-prospects/

PUMA

PUMA is one of the world's leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For more than 70 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 14,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

MODIBODI

Founded in 2013, Modibodi is Australia's original leak-proof apparel brand, designing underwear, swimwear, active wear, maternity wear and reusable nappies to replace disposable hygiene products and offer a sustainable solution to manage periods, incontinence, discharge, breast milk leaks, sweat and more. Modibodi is warm, authentic and human. We help people with all kinds of leaky bodies get on with their lives. We're plain speaking and taboo breaking. We're comfortable in our own skin and not embarrassed to talk about leaky bodies because they're part of life. We offer a range of products and sizes across our three brands: Modibodi, Modibodi RED for tweens and teens, and Modibodi Men to manage incontinence, sweat and chafing. Our Modibodi leak-proof products have been scientifically tested and proven to absorb fluid, resist odour, and keep you dry, thanks to the brand's patented technology which keeps you feeling comfortable and confident and reduces the impact on the environment. Modibodi is committed to sustainability and social impact, helping end period poverty and normalising conversations about periods and leaks through education and supporting people in need globally. To date, Modibodi has sold millions of garments worldwide, saving billions of single-use disposable hygiene products such as pads, liners and tampons from ending up in landfill.

Changing the world should be as easy as changing your underwear. Waste-free, leak-free, worry-free protection.

