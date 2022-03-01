Manchester Metropolitan University Selects MRI Software's WhosOnLocation solution to improve contractor presence management

UK University deploying contractor management software to track and manage visitors, consultants, and service providers working across its campus

LONDON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software, a global leader in real estate solutions, announces that Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU) has selected its WhosOnLocation contractor management software to effectively manage service providers on its campus. WhosOnLocation enables organisations to gain full visibility of contractors, service companies and other visitors who might have a physical presence on their premises.

MMU decided to employ WhosOnLocation's contractor management software to provide a better way to monitor who was signing in and out of its campuses and ensure all service providers complete an induction process before accessing its facilities. With WhosOnLocation's contractor solution, service companies can sign in and out of a location remotely or onsite by scanning a token at a self-serve kiosk, checking in/out at the reception desk, using their smartphone's browser for touchless sign in/out, or accessing the cloud-based solution's mobile app.

"As a university that has 38 buildings, we can have hundreds of different contractors on our campuses throughout the year - so it is essential that we know who's onsite and where in order to maintain our high standards of health and safety," said Jonathan Face, Assistant Director, Estates, at Manchester Metropolitan University. "We looked at several vendors, but WhosOnLocation was our number one choice because its solution matched all our requirements. It has streamlined our entire contractor management cycle and empowered us to become more efficient because we can now quickly identify where our contractors are at any time from one central location."

MMU manages the site-based health, safety and welfare of all consultants and contractors working across its properties and facilities. WhosOnLocation's contractor management software helps the university track when contractors are working alone, in at-risk areas or at an off-site location. Contractors are also included in emergency mustering for an accurate roll call using the WhosOnLocation Evacuation app. The additional functionality gives MMU access to live emergency contact information, along with the ability to issue push notifications to all visitors, consultants and contractors in any emergency.

Dermot Briody, Senior Vice President and Executive Managing Director, EMEA and Occupier Solutions for MRI Software, added: "We're incredibly proud that Manchester Metropolitan University chose MRI's WhosOnLocation software to gain a more secure, efficient and connected way to screen and monitor its contractors. The university can minimise inefficiencies and uphold its health and safety commitments by tracking and measuring which contractors are onsite so it can keep everyone on campus safe."

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate software solutions that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI's comprehensive, flexible, open and connected platform empowers owners, operators and occupiers in commercial and residential property organizations to innovate in rapidly changing markets. MRI has been a trailblazer in the PropTech industry for over five decades, serving more than two million users worldwide. Through leading solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to elevate their business and gain a competitive edge. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com.

