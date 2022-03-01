Developed for applications in BIPV, vehicle-integrated solar and smart glasses, the solar cell was built with an ultra-thin, semi-transparent, triple-cation perovskite film and gold nanorods (Au NRs). The device achieved an open-circuit voltage of 1097.1mV, a short-circuit current of 17.11mA/cm2 and a fill factor of 73.12%.An international research group has fabricated a semi-transparent perovskite solar cell that is claimed to show an improved open-circuit voltage and fill factor thanks to plasmonic enhancement. This technique consists of enhancing the cell's electromagnetic field through metal ...

