Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Was jetzt grün ist: Spekulation mit “Riesenhebel”! – Kommt da etwas wirklich Großes?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PG87 ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 Ticker-Symbol: 24W5 
Stuttgart
01.03.22
08:01 Uhr
133,00 Euro
-3,00
-2,21 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
FERGUSON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FERGUSON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
01.03.2022 | 10:08
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ferguson PLC Announces Notice of Results

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Ferguson plc will issue its second quarter and half year results for the three and six months to January 31, 2022 on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The results will be available on the Company's website, www.fergusonplc.com, from 0700hrs GMT/0300hrs ET, following release to the London Stock Exchange.

A video webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast from 1100hrs GMT/0700hrs ET on the day via the Company's website. You can register for the webcast at www.fergusonplc.com.

For further information please contact:

Ferguson plc
Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications
Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations
Mobile:
Mobile:
+1 224 285 2410
+1 757 603 0111
Media Enquiries
Mike Ward, Head of Corporate Communications
Nina Coad, David Litterick (Brunswick)
Jonathan Doorley (Brunswick)
Mobile:
Tel:
Tel:
+44 (0) 7894 417060
+44 (0) 20 7404 5959
+1 (917) 459 0419

Notes to editors

Ferguson is a $23B value-added distributor in North America providing expertise, solutions, and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more. We make our customers' complex projects simple, successful and sustainable. Ferguson plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE:FERG) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:FERG) and the company is in the FTSE 100 index of listed companies. For more information, please visit www.fergusonplc.com or follow us on LinkedInhttps://www.linkedin.com/company/ferguson-enterprises.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/690811/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Notice-of-Results

FERGUSON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.