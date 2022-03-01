ThinkMarkets Launches FX Trading in Japan

Premium online brokerage ThinkMarkets is officially entering the Japanese FX trading market with an innovative offering specifically tailored for the local market.

LONDON and TOKYO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After celebrating its ten-year anniversary as a multi asset online trading firm, ThinkMarkets continues to excite traders worldwide with yet another new milestone. The award-winning premium online brokerage is officially launching trading in Japan via its proprietary mobile app ThinkTrader.

With an existing user-base in Japan that has been using the ThinkTrader app for charting and analysis, the firm's foray into the world's largest FX market can play a transformative role for the local industry. Earlier this year, ThinkMarkets announced the acquisition of a Japanese financial services entity, awarding the firm with a license to operate in Japan by the Japanese Financial Services Agency (JFSA).

With over 500,000 downloads worldwide, the ThinkTrader app, enables ThinkMarkets' clients to use powerful analytics on mobile and tablet devices. The official launch in Japan marks yet another achievement for the rapidly growing globally regulated online brokerage firm. The milestone sets out ThinkMarkets as one of the very few international brokers to attempt penetrating the largest retail FX market in the world by volume.

"Our trading app ThinkTrader is a unique proposition for the Japanese market. With its streamlined user interface, sophisticated charting capabilities and ultrafast execution speeds, we are confident we will meet the high expectations of clients in Japan." Commented CEO and co-founder, Nauman Anees.

"Coupled with our exceptional customer support, our proprietary technology enables us to scale our offering into new markets quickly and efficiently. We couldn't be more excited to welcome new our new clients in Japan to the ThinkMarkets trading family" added Mr. Anees.

ThinkMarkets Japanese office CEO, Koike Kazuhiro, added: "We are very proud to start our business in the Japanese market, which has one of the most rigorous and well-regulated financial systems in the world. I hope that we can contribute to the revitalization of the Japanese capital market by leveraging the strengths of our group."

About ThinkMarkets

ThinkMarkets is a premium, multi-asset, online brokerage established in 2010 with offices in London, Melbourne, and Tokyo and hubs in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and South Africa. As a regulated company, ThinkMarkets operates with several financial licenses around the globe and delivers some of the industry's most recognized trading solutions, including its award-winning platform, ThinkTrader. ThinkMarkets provides quick and easy access to a wide range of markets including forex, equities, CFDs on equities, cryptocurrencies, commodities, indices, futures and more. For more information please visit: https://www.thinkmarkets.com/jp

Contact

Victor Golovtchenko

+44 20 3514 2374

pr@thinkmarkets.com