The Japanese manufacturer blames increasing wafer prices and logistics costs for its decision.Japanese chemical company and solar module manufacturer Kaneka announced it will raise the prices of ist solar panels by over 20% starting from April. "The price of silicon wafers, the main material used in photovoltaic manufacturing, has risen dramatically due to the global silicon shortage," the company said in a statement released. "The prices of other materials such as high transparency glass escalated in addition to logistics costs which placed severe pressure on its business revenue." It also explained ...

