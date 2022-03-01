Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Was jetzt grün ist: Spekulation mit “Riesenhebel”! – Kommt da etwas wirklich Großes?
Dow Jones News
01.03.2022 | 11:13
TCS Group Holding PLC: Notification of moving forward Q4 and FY 2021 IFRS Results announcement and Conference Call to 4 March 2022

DJ TCS Group Holding PLC: Notification of moving forward Q4 and FY 2021 IFRS Results announcement and Conference Call to 4 March 2022

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) TCS Group Holding PLC: Notification of moving forward Q4 and FY 2021 IFRS Results announcement and Conference Call to 4 March 2022 01-March-2022 / 12:41 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TCS Group Holding PLC: Notification of moving forward Q4 and FY 2021 IFRS Results announcement and Conference Call to 4 March 2022

Limassol, Cyprus - 1 March 2022. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), a leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff ecosystem, will announce its fourth quarter and twelve months IFRS results for the period ended 31 December 2021 on Friday, 4 March 2022. The Group has decided to move forward the announcement date in order to address the recent investor questions amid the current volatile situation.

The management team will host an investor and analyst conference call at 2:00 pm UK time (5:00 pm Moscow time, 09:00 am U.S. Eastern Daylight Time), on Friday, 4 March 2022.

The press release, presentation and financial statements will be available on the Tinkoff website at https:// www.tinkoffgroup.com/financials/quarterly-earnings/?

To participate in the conference call, please use the following access details: 

Conference ID 
             5672836 
 
             +7 495 646 5137 
Russian Federation    8 10 8002 8655011 
Toll-free 
 
             +44 (0)330 336 9601 
United Kingdom 
             0800 279 6877 
Toll-free 
 
 
 
United States of America +1 323-701-0160 
Toll-free         800-289-0720

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/tcsgroup20220310

Please register approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. 

For enquiries: 
Tinkoff PR Department     Tinkoff IR Department 
Artem Lebedev 
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2202) Larisa Chernysheva 
Alexandr Leonov        + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312) 
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 35738) 
pr@tinkoff.ru         Andrey Pavlov-Rusinov 
                + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 31010) 
 
                ir@tinkoff.ru

TCS Group Holding PLC

TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail financial services. It includes Tinkoff Bank, mobile virtual network operator Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, management company Tinkoff Capital, Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs, and Tinkoff Education. The Group is currently developing Tinkoff ecosystem, which offers financial and lifestyle services.

The Group was founded in 2006 and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since October 2013.

The Group's key business is Tinkoff Bank, a fully online bank that serves over 20 mn customers and forms the core of the Tinkoff ecosystem.

The 3Q'21 IFRS net income of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 16.5 bn. The ROE was 42.6%.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US87238U2033 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:     TCS 
LEI Code:   549300XQRN9MR54V1W18 
Sequence No.: 146069 
EQS News ID:  1291151 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1291151&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2022 04:41 ET (09:41 GMT)

