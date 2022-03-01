DJ SThree: Publication of 2021 Annual Report, TCFD Report & Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting

SThree (STEM) SThree: Publication of 2021 Annual Report, TCFD Report & Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting 01-March-2022 / 09:43 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1 March 2022

SThree plc

Publication of 2021 Annual Report, TCFD Report &

Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting

SThree plc announces that it has today published the following documents on the Company's website, https:// www.sthree.com/en/investors/

-- Annual Report and Financial Statements 2021 (the "2021 Annual Report");

-- Notice of the 2022 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM Notice") to be held in London on 20 April 2022; and

-- TCFD Report 2021.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of the 2021 Annual Report and the AGM Notice have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries:

SThree plc +44 7825122523

Rebecca Matts, Group Corporate Affairs Director r.matts@sthree.com

Notes to editors

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), providing permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of over 8,000 clients across 14 countries. Our Group's c.2,700 staff cover the Technology, Life Sciences, Engineering and Banking & Finance sectors. SThree is part of the Industrial Services sector. We are listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange's Main Market, trading with ticker code STEM.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: ACS TIDM: STEM LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 146071 EQS News ID: 1291139 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1291139&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2022 04:43 ET (09:43 GMT)