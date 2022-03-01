Cantargia AB: Cantargia reports positive preclinical efficacy data for CAN10 demonstrating anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory effects in systemic sclerosis

STOCKHOLM, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia (Cantargia AB; Nasdaq Stockholm: CANTA) today announced new preclinical data on its anti-inflammatory IL1RAP-binding antibody CAN10 showing that CAN10 reduced established fibrosis in the skin and lungs in an advanced model of systemic sclerosis, a life-threatening autoimmune disorder. CAN10 also normalized biological markers of inflammation and fibrosis, associated with the human disease. The data will be presented in a poster session at the 7th Systemic Sclerosis World Congress on 10-12 March, 2022.

"These new data strongly support development of CAN10 for treatment of systemic sclerosis. They build upon a growing body of evidence on the effectiveness of CAN10 in addressing causes of fibrosis and inflammation that underlie several under-treated medical conditions. Cantargia's initial focus is on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis and the new insights are very encouraging as we move forward to the first clinical trial for CAN10 in 2023," said Göran Forsberg, CEO of Cantargia.

Current treatments for systemic sclerosis focus on symptomatic treatment rather than addressing underlying mechanisms. A collaboration with the world-leading research group headed by Prof. Dr. Jörg Distler at the Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nürnberg, allowed Cantargia access to an advanced disease model of systemic sclerosis that accurately reproduces key features of the disease, including skin and lung fibrosis. CAN10 potently blocks the disease-promoting IL-1, IL-33 and IL-36 pathways by its interaction with IL1RAP (Interleukin-1 Receptor Accessory Protein) and was able to reduce disease development in this model.

A CAN10 surrogate antibody reduced the skin and lung fibrosis in the systemic sclerosis model. CAN10 decreased the thickening of the skin, reduced the level of collagen deposits that lead to fibrosis, and reduced the number of myofibroblast cells that synthesize the collagen. The safety was favorable, with a trend for counteracting disease-associated weight loss.

Skin biopsies from systemic sclerosis patients show increased levels of IL1RAP and IL1RAP signaling components compared to healthy skin. A wide range of biological markers related to inflammation or fibrosis are also dysregulated and a similar pattern was identified in the skin from the systemic sclerosis model. Notably, treatment with CAN10 normalized the levels of many of these markers in the model.

"The medical need in systemic sclerosis is very high, with few options addressing the root cause of the disease. The effects of CAN10 observed in our systemic sclerosis model, which shares several characteristics with the human disease, are very promising and we are eager to continue the collaboration with Cantargia, to confirm the findings in additional models and to learn more about these unique effects," said Prof. Dr. Jörg Distler.

The data will be presented in poster P137 at the 7th Systemic Sclerosis World Congress on 10-12 March, 2022. The poster can be accessed via the conference platform (https://web.aimgroupinternational.com/2022/sclerosiscongress/) and is titled "Blocking IL1RAP function counteracts pathways associated with human SSc and reduces skin and lung fibrosis in a sclerodermatous GvHD model". The poster will also be made available on Cantargia's webpage (https://cantargia.com/en/research-development/publications) at the start of the conference.

For further information, please contact

Göran Forsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

This is information that Cantargia AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11.00 CET on 1 March 2022.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. The lead project, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically in combination with chemotherapy or immune therapy in a series of clinical studies - CANFOUR, CIRIFOUR, CAPAFOUR, CESTAFOUR and TRIFOUR - with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Positive interim data from the combination with chemotherapy indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at https://cantargia.com.

About CAN10

The CAN10 antibody binds strongly to its target IL1RAP and has a unique capability to simultaneously inhibit signaling via IL-1, IL-33 and IL-36. Inhibition of these signals can be of significant value in the treatment of several inflammatory or autoimmune diseases. The initial focus of CAN10 will be on two severe diseases: myocarditis and systemic sclerosis. In a preclinical in vivo model of myocarditis, a CAN10 surrogate antibody significantly reduced the development of inflammation and fibrosis, and significantly counteracted the deterioration of the cardiac function. CAN10 also inhibited disease development in models of systemic sclerosis, peritonitis, psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. CAN10 is currently in late-stage preclinical development and the first clinical trial is expected to begin in early 2023.

