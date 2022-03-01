Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Sensec Holding AB (publ) is updated (105/22)

On October 18, 2021, the shares in Sensec Holding AB (publ) ("Sensec Holding") were given observation status with reference to a merger plan adopted by Sensec Holding and Transfer Group AB (publ) ("Transfer Group"), according to which Sensec Holding will be absorbed by Transfer Group. Yesterday, February 28, 2022, Sensec Holding applied for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have its financial instruments removed from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Sensec Holding AB (publ) (SECS, ISIN code SE0009889595, order book ID 174532). For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.