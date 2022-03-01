Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Was jetzt grün ist: Spekulation mit “Riesenhebel”! – Kommt da etwas wirklich Großes?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DRB5 ISIN: SE0009889595 Ticker-Symbol: 5J5 
Frankfurt
01.03.22
10:52 Uhr
0,039 Euro
0,000
-0,51 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SENSEC HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SENSEC HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
01.03.2022 | 11:53
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Sensec Holding AB (publ) is updated (105/22)

On October 18, 2021, the shares in Sensec Holding AB (publ) ("Sensec Holding")
were given observation status with reference to a merger plan adopted by Sensec
Holding and Transfer Group AB (publ) ("Transfer Group"), according to which
Sensec Holding will be absorbed by Transfer Group. 

Yesterday, February 28, 2022, Sensec Holding applied for delisting of its
shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have its financial instruments
removed from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Sensec Holding AB (publ) (SECS, ISIN code
SE0009889595, order book ID 174532). 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
SENSEC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.