- (PLX AI) - Citigroup may announce a target for return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) of 10-12% at the Investor Day tomorrow, to be achieved in 3 years, analysts said.
- • Citigroup is also expected to announce accelerated investments this year, with expense growth potentially pegged at 5-10%, analysts said
- • The bank may not give expense guidance beyond this year
- • Citigroup could earn 11-13% ROTCE by 2025, as it already had 11% back in 2018/2019, analysts at Bank of America said
- • If the bank manages to instill confidence in investors that this can be achieved again, the stock could double, BofA said
- • BofA has a buy rating on Citigroup, with price target $100
