01.03.2022 | 12:33
Tiggo 8 Pro Max Takes A Step Up in Product Power With Four Modules Upgraded

JERUSALEM, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It is reported that Tiggo 8 Pro Max is equipped with Chery's first full-scene intelligent AWD system, 2.0TGDI engine and C-Pure green cockpit to bring users a better driving and riding experience.

The first full-scene intelligent AWD system adopted with six driving modes available

Tiggo 8 Pro Max is equipped with a new-generation electronic and intelligent AWD system, which makes it easy to cope with various special road conditions. The system provides six modes for full-scene road conditions, including economical, normal, sports, camping, skiing, and off-road for easy switching. Within 100m to cope easily with icy, snowy, or wet road conditions. Thus it avoids skidding and rollover and guarantees safe and stable driving and riding.

C-PURE green cabin with environmental quality benchmark

Immersing yourself in the mountains and enjoying nature with the Tiggo 8 Pro Max is another great surprise for consumers around the world. The "C-PURE green cabin" adopted by the new car is Chery's first green cabin brand, and provides users with a level-3.0 interior odor environment for both urban and country conditions, which is more rigid than the national environmental protection standard, with actual key VOC developed and controlled as per 10% of the national standard limit.

The cabin of this new model adopts the EU-level environmental protection material and technology, the skin material is water-based, and the odor and VOC are controlled in all dimensions with respect to parts, systems, and the whole vehicle. In addition, it adopts "CN95 medical-grade" anti-pathogen A/C filter element and RICSCS remote active cabin self-cleaning system, so that CN95 medical-grade health protection is offered in the cabin, which is also the environmental quality benchmark in the industry.

With its full-scene intelligent AWD system, 2.0TGDI high power, C-Pure green cabin, and advanced cabin configuration, Tiggo 8 Pro Max redefines the benchmark of SUV by its superior power, and deserves the title of "All-around master". With the further enrichment of Tiggo 8 series product matrix and the gradual introduction of the new car to overseas markets, it is bound to bring a better product experience to global users.

For further information, please contact:

Chery's official social media account in Israel
Facebook: Chery Israel
Instagram: cheryisrael1

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1756761/image.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
