Dienstag, 01.03.2022
Was jetzt grün ist: Spekulation mit “Riesenhebel”! – Kommt da etwas wirklich Großes?
WKN: 658890 ISIN: GB0030329360 Ticker-Symbol: 5K2 
München
01.03.22
08:18 Uhr
4,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
01.03.2022 | 12:45
61 Leser
WINCANTON PLC - Disclosure Section 430(2B) Companies Act 2006

London, March 1

1 March 2022

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON PLC ("Company")

Disclosure pursuant to section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006

in respect of Tim Lawlor

As announced on 16 November 2021, Tim Lawlor stepped down as a Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company on 28 February 2022. He will continue to be employed by the Company until 18 March 2022.

As required by the provisions of section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006, details of the remuneration payments made or to be made to Mr Lawlor are set out below and are available on the Company's website. All elements of remuneration are in line with the Company's shareholder approved Directors' Remuneration Policy.

Salary, pension & benefits

No payment in lieu of notice will be made.

Mr Lawlor will continue to receive his contractual salary, pension and benefits until 18 March 2022. He will also receive payment in respect of accrued holiday entitlement (less all necessary deductions).

FY22 Annual Bonus Plan ("Bonus") and Deferred Annual Bonus

As a leaver due to resignation, Mr Lawlor will not be eligible to receive a Bonus for the financial year ending 31 March 2022.Unvested Deferred Annual Bonus awards (relating to the FY20 and FY21 Bonus) will lapse in full.

Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")

Unvested awards under the LTIP (2019, 2020 and 2021 LTIP) will lapse in full.

Post-employment shareholding requirements

Following termination of employment, Mr Lawlor will be subject to a post-cessation shareholding requirement equivalent to 150% of his salary (or the actual shareholding excluding personal investment on cessation, if lower) for one year post-cessation of his role as an Executive Director.This guideline applies to shares which vested following 1 April 2020. He will therefore be required to hold vested shares (net of tax) relating to the 2017 LTIP (38,254 shares) and the 2018 LTIP (22,859 shares) until 28 February 2023.

Other than the payments described above, no other remuneration payment or payment for loss of office has been or will be paid to Mr Lawlor.

Details of all payments made to, and receivable by, Mr Lawlor will be disclosed in the Directors' Remuneration Report contained in Wincanton's Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ending 31 March 2022.

For further information please contact:

Wincanton Plc Tel: +44 12 4971 0000
Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary

Headland Tel: +44 20 3805 4822
Susanna Voyle/ Henry Wallers
E: wincanton@headlandconsultancy.com


Notes to Editors:

About Wincanton

Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best-known companies.

It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 20,000-strong team operates from more than 200 sites across the country, utilising 3,500 vehicles.

© 2022 PR Newswire
