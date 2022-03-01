H.I.G. Capital, LLC ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with over $47 billion of equity capital under management, announced today that an affiliate has added a further asset to New Life Realty, H.I.G.'s platform focused on real estate life sciences investments. The property is located at the heart of the Whitechapel life sciences cluster and takes New Life Realty to a total of more than £250 million in value.

Riccardo Dallolio, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Europe Realty in London, commented: "We are delighted to expand our life sciences portfolio, which benefits from strong fundamentals given the lack of modern space and exceptional tenant demand. We plan to further expand New Life Realty in the U.K. as well as across Europe, where key markets are experiencing material shortfalls in purpose-built laboratory space."

Jérôme Fouillé, Managing Director at H.I.G. Europe Realty, added: "With this acquisition, we now have a strong presence in several key life sciences clusters within London. With an established platform in place, we will continue to add strategically located sites, in order to deliver superior and ESG-secure products for the expanding life sciences sector by applying our value-add, hands-on approach."

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative assets investment firm with over $47 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Bogotá, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

