Joint Action Agency to offer hosting services to help member utilities accelerate the adoption of smart grid capabilities

Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2022) - Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a smart grid technology company focused on helping build sustainable utilities, is pleased to announce a partnership with Kansas Municipal Energy Agency ("KMEA") to offer purpose-built smart-grid solutions to its more than 80 member utilities throughout Kansas. As a Joint Action Agency, KMEA will provide hosting services to assist its members in digitally transforming their distribution grids. KMEA members will be able to license, access and use Tantalus' software on KMEA's hosted server.

The partnership enables members of KMEA to deploy the cost-effective Tantalus Utility Network (TUNet®) smart grid solution in a flexible manner relative to their needs and available resources. TUNet includes a comprehensive Industrial Internet of Things ("IIoT") communications network, edge-computing endpoints, a suite of software applications and purpose-built data analytics designed to modernize the distribution grid.

By leveraging additional services from KMEA, member utilities will be able to reduce their upfront investment to digitize their grids while receiving immediate benefits from advanced metering infrastructure ("AMI") and data analytics to improve the resiliency, reliability and efficiency of their systems. Three of KMEA's members are initiating deployments of TUNet to solve immediate operational challenges such as remote disconnect and reconnect of power, outage management and broader automation while simultaneously laying the foundation for future innovation.

"In an effort to make smart grid investments accessible through shared services, this partnership provides all of our members with an equal opportunity to install an AMI system while reducing upfront expenditures for utilities," said Paul Mahlberg, General Manager at KMEA. "We partnered with Tantalus because of their flexible approach in providing utilities with a range of deployment options that meet the specific needs of our member utilities, and we look forward to providing our membership with additional support through our hosted offering of Tantalus' software applications."

"Tantalus develops and delivers technology solutions to help public power and electric cooperative utilities digitally transform and automate their distribution grids to become more sustainable," said Peter Londa, President & CEO of Tantalus Systems. "We are honored to include KMEA among the growing number of Joint Action Agencies that we serve and look forward to working alongside their team to ensure all member utilities in Kansas are able to access the necessary systems and tools to deliver reliable and cost-effective energy to their communities."

About Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID)

Tantalus is a smart grid technology company that transforms aging one-way grids into future-proofed multi-directional grids that improve the efficiency, reliability and sustainability of public power and electric cooperative utilities and the communities they serve. Our solutions are purpose-built to allow utilities to restore power quickly after major disruptions, adapt to rapidly shifting consumer expectations and population shifts, innovate new solutions based on the adoption of distributed energy resources and evolve their grid infrastructure at their own pace without needless cost or complexity. All this gives our user community the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while planning for future requirements. Learn more at www.tantalus.com.

About Kansas Municipal Energy Agency (KMEA)

The Kansas Municipal Energy Agency is a quasi-municipal corporation authorized under Kansas Law: K.S.A. 12-885 to 12-8,111 originally passed in 1978. KMEA is a non profit joint action agency made up of 81 electric municipalities. The member cities benefit from being members of KMEA by joining together to strengthen their effectiveness in dealing with common challenges. Through the joint action approach, the cities employee the Agency to undertake projects that they would find impractical if attempted separately. In addition, KMEA provides a number of member services including engineering, testing, line maintenance services, and rate studies.

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release includes information, statements, beliefs and opinions which are forward-looking, and which reflect current estimates, expectations and projections about future events, including, but not limited to, the development, functionality and effectiveness of TUNet for KMEA member utilities, the adoption of Tantalus products and services by KMEA member utilities and other statements that contain words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "should," "seek," "anticipate," "will," "intend," "positioned," "risk," "plan," "may," "estimate" or, in each case, their negative and words of similar meaning. By its nature, forward-looking information involves a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is based on the information available as of the date of this news release and Tantalus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this new release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. The forward-looking information included in this new release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

