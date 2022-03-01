Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.03.2022
Was jetzt grün ist: Spekulation mit “Riesenhebel”! – Kommt da etwas wirklich Großes?
01.03.2022 | 13:29
Trading suspended in INVL Russia ex-Government Equity Subfund units

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to suspend trading in INVL Russia TOP20 Subfund
(FINRTSFV, ISIN code LTIF00000435) on 01-03-2022 immediately. 

The trading is suspended on the request of the INVL Asset Management.

The trading will be resumed after the separate decision of Nasdaq Vilnius.

More detailed information is available in the announcement of INVL Asset
Management here. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1459
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
