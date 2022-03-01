Hero Technologies Inc.: Hero Technologies Applies for OTCQB Market Status for Its Common Stock; Expects to Engage New Groups for Investor Relations and Company Awareness

Company reaffirms its commitment to transparent reporting standards, annual verification, and other quality measures to reach more investors.

DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Hero Technologies (OTC PINK:HENC; Twitter: @heroicmindtech), an early-stage cannabis company focused on a vertically integrated business model, today announced that it has applied to the OTC Markets Group to list its common stock on the OTCQB marketplace. OTCQB is the mid-tier OTC equity market for U.S. stocks, less speculative than Pink Sheets, designed primarily for early-stage developing companies. To qualify for the OTCQB, companies must meet reporting standards, undergo annual verification and certification, meet a $0.01 bid test, and have a public float in excess of 10% of the total shares outstanding, with at least 50 beneficial shareholders, each owning at least 100 shares.

The OTCQB marketplace is run through OTC Link, an inter-dealer quotation and trading system registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a broker-dealer and as an alternative trading system. Accordingly, OTCQB-listed companies must report to a U.S. regulator, such as the SEC, and follow standards for transparency.

"As we continue reporting on the progress of our company and engage in marketing and stock awareness campaigns, it is essential that our shareholders and other investors understand that we are committed to sharing information transparently," said Hero Technologies' CEO, Gina Serkasevich. "We fully embrace our obligation as a public company to provide accurate, timely disclosures of any information that could affect the trading market for our common stock."

The company expects to engage several entities, individuals, and influencers to post on social media sites such as Twitter, Stocktwits, GETTR, and Facebook and to post videos on YouTube, as well as post information regarding the company on stock forums such as Investor's Hub, also known as iHub, and in chat rooms or chat platforms such as Discord and Telegram. The company also expects to hire newsletters and media groups that will disseminate emails or text messages.

"For example," continued Serkasevich, "we will keep investors closely aware of further developments in the Michigan cannabis market, where our subsidiary, BlackBox Systems and Technologies LLC, has received pre-qualification approval for a license to produce both recreational and medicinal cannabis. Michigan is one of the fastest-growing cannabis markets in the U.S., with monthly sales approaching $150 million, so it represents a significant opportunity for potential growth for our company."

OTCQB rules about public availability of current information reflect the OTC Markets Group's core principal of transparent disclosure. An OTCQB-listed company is expected to release quickly and publicly any information likely to materially affect the market for its securities. Company management also has the responsibility to dispel misinformation that results in unusual market activity. In addition, an OTCQB company must ensure that any marketing or promotion of its stock reflects accurate information, without misleading or speculative "hype," and that it clearly discloses its relationships with marketers and promoters.

"Hero Technologies will abide strictly by the accuracy and transparency rules required of all OTCQB companies as we conduct any stock awareness campaigns through investor relations firms and on various communication channels, such as InvestorsHub, Discord, Telegram, Twitter, and email," said Serkasevich.

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies Inc. is a cannabis company working toward a vertically-integrated business model. The company owns a majority stake in BlackBox Systems and Technologies LLC, an aeroponic cannabis cultivation system that provides optimal growing conditions to enhance photosynthesis and cultivation of large flowering plants, creating increased harvest efficiencies. The company's strategic business plan includes cannabis genetic engineering, farmland for both medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production licenses, distribution licenses, consumer packaging, and retail and dispensary operations that make the company a multi-state operator (MSO).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may include: management plans relating to the proposed project; the expected timing of the completion of the proposed project; the ability to complete the proposed project; any statements of the plans and objectives of management for future operations, products or services, including the execution of plans proposed project; any statements of expectation or belief; projections related to certain financial metrics; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would" and other similar words and expressions or negatives of these words. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time and are beyond our control. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Neither Hero Technologies Inc. nor its holding company or subsidiaries assumes any duty and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements, by their nature, are uncertain or assumptive to varying degrees, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those that Hero Technologies Inc., its holding company or subsidiaries anticipated in the forward-looking statements, and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

Hero Technologies Contact:

Ms. Gina Serkasevich, CEO

(302) 538-4165 | info@herotechnologiesinc.com

SOURCE: Hero Technologies Inc.

