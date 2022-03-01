Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2022) - Alternative IQ announces a ½ day conference at which - by invitation only - investment advisors, family offices, institutional investors, individual investors, and hedge fund industry experts hear some of Canada's brightest and best hedge fund managers address the key issues on the minds of investors considering using hedge funds as replacements for, and/or complements to, more traditional investments in their portfolios. A very timely conference, in the midst of market volatility and uncertainty.
| WHAT:
|An Exclusive Investor Conference featuring 6 of the 2021 Canadian Hedge Fund Award Winners: CHFA Winners Showcase 2022 Investor Conference :: Alternative IQ
| WHEN:
|Tuesday, March 8, 2022
2:00pm - 5:00pm
| WHERE:
|The Albany Club
91 King Street East, Toronto, ON
| WHO:
|Hedge Fund Manager Presentations and Panel Q & A
Each manager will make a brief, formal presentation and then face a panel of industry experts for a discussion about how and why their hedge fund will improve investment portfolio performance.
CONTACTS:
Julie Makepeace
Managing Director, Alternative IQ
jmakepeace@alliancesalesandmarketing.com
416-906-3782
PHOTOS:
Will be available following the event at:
http://alternativeiq.com/winners-showcase-conferences/
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115175