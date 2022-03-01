Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2022) - Alternative IQ announces a ½ day conference at which - by invitation only - investment advisors, family offices, institutional investors, individual investors, and hedge fund industry experts hear some of Canada's brightest and best hedge fund managers address the key issues on the minds of investors considering using hedge funds as replacements for, and/or complements to, more traditional investments in their portfolios. A very timely conference, in the midst of market volatility and uncertainty.

An Exclusive Investor Conference featuring 6 of the 2021 Canadian Hedge Fund Award Winners: CHFA Winners Showcase 2022 Investor Conference :: Alternative IQ



Tuesday, March 8, 2022

2:00pm - 5:00pm



The Albany Club

91 King Street East, Toronto, ON



Hedge Fund Manager Presentations and Panel Q & A

Steve Palmer, Managing Partner, Alpha North Asset Management

(1st Place Winner in 2021 for Best 5-year return and 3rd Place Winner for Best 1-year return in the Equity Focused category) Allison Taylor and Jason Brooks, CEO and President, Invico Capital

(2nd Place Winner for Best 3-year return and for Best 5-year Return in the Private Debt category in 2021)





Roberto Katigbak, Institutional Strategist, Marret Asset Management

(1st Place and 2 nd Place Winner in 2021 for Best 3-year Sharpe ratio and 1 st Place for best 5-Year Sharpe ratio in the Credit Focused category)





Bill Mitchell, Portfolio Manager, Palos Management, Inc.

(1st Place Winner in 2021 for Best 1-year Return and 3rd Place Winner for Best 3-year Return in the Equity Focused category; and 1 st Place Winner for Best 1-year Return in the Global Macro category)





Phil Mesman, Head of Fixed Income, Picton Mahoney Asset Management

(2 nd place Winner for Best 5-year Return, 3 rd place Winner for Best 3-year Sharpe ratio and 2 nd place Winner for Best 5-year Sharpe ratio in the Credit Focused category in 2021)

Neutral category)





Andrew Labbad, Senior Portfolio Manager, Wealhouse Capital Management

3rd Place Winner in 2021 for Best 1- year Return in the Credit Focused category)



Each manager will make a brief, formal presentation and then face a panel of industry experts for a discussion about how and why their hedge fund will improve investment portfolio performance.

CONTACTS:

Julie Makepeace

Managing Director, Alternative IQ

jmakepeace@alliancesalesandmarketing.com

416-906-3782

PHOTOS:

Will be available following the event at:

http://alternativeiq.com/winners-showcase-conferences/

