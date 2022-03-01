Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Was jetzt grün ist: Spekulation mit “Riesenhebel”! – Kommt da etwas wirklich Großes?
01.03.2022 | 13:45
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Compliance with Listing Rule 15.6.8R

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Compliance with Listing Rule 15.6.8R

PR Newswire

London, March 1

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC ("the Company")
(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Compliance with Listing Rule 15.6.8R

As at 28 February 2022 in accordance with Listing Rule 15.6.8R, BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc announces that it had the following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Chrysalis Investments Limited

1 March 2022

END

