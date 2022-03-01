ScotGems Plc - Investment Management Arrangements

ScotGems plc

LEI Number: 549300GQHCPU9P1NYM13

1 March 2022

Investment Management Arrangements

The Board of ScotGems PLC has been informed by the First Sentier Investors Group (FSI) that they have decided to close down their St Andrews Partners investment team. This team is currently responsible for the management of the ScotGems' investment portfolio.

FSI has notified the Board of ScotGems that, as a result of these changes, they anticipate resigning as ScotGems' investment manager in due course.

The Board will consider its options with respect to the future of ScotGems and will communicate further with shareholders when a decision has been reached.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014, as it forms part of UK Domestic Law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information will be considered to be in the public domain.

