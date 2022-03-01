Global Risk Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of a diverse range of P&C claims adjusting, complex/large loss and environmental risk management solutions, has continued its growth by announcing that two of the Middle East's most respected companies have joined its Global Partners Network: Elsheikh Elite Experts andUrgent Loss Adjusters.

These partnerships will see Elsheikh and Urgent work closely with GRS' Middle East regional head office based in Dubai. The move follows GRS' partnership announced in January with the Spanish firm, Addvalora, which has an extensive Latin American presence and a strong presence in the Middle East, with successful operations in Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

Cairo-based Elsheikh Elite Experts becomes a GRS partner as it builds its global presence to enhance its ability to deliver expert regional response capabilities on complex risks. The announcement comes as Egypt undergoes a period of investment and rapid construction, with Elsheikh Elite Experts having built a reputation in construction and engineering.

Bahrain-based Urgent Loss Adjusters ("Urgent LA") also becomes a GRS Network Partner. It offers a complete loss adjusting service in Bahrain, an important regional hub for financial services. Urgent LA specializes in adjusting property, liability, and engineering claims plus inland and marine claims and appraisal of real estate properties, forensic engineering and forensic accounting.

Adam Humphrey, CEO of GRS International, welcomed Elsheikh Elite Experts and Urgent LA to the network, adding that the timing could not have been better for the loss adjusters' clients across the region. He said: "The Egyptian market has been growing in scale for many of our international clients, and we are delighted to be able to welcome Ahmed and the Elsheikh Elite Experts to our Global Partner Network. Egypt is delivering on a multi-billion-dollar infrastructure development initiative called Egypt Vision 2030, including constructing a new capital city. This has seen both local and international insurers working with construction firms from across the globe on various projects."

Ahmed Elsheikh, CEO of Elsheikh Elite Experts, said: "Egypt is currently experiencing a period of prosperity and renaissance due to political stability, which is reflected in the economic recovery. The state is currently carrying out many mega projects in infrastructure, roads and means of transportation, and new urban communities. The mega-project boom has led to significant growth in engineering insurance and other insurance lines, property, accidents and liabilities. This has led to a growing need for the expertise of international companies that provide expert services to insurance companies in the field of loss adjusting. Our partnership aims to engage this expertise to enrich this kind of service required by the local insurance market. This agreement marks an important stage in the growth of Elsheikh Elite Experts. We are committed to providing the market with such expertise. The agreement places us in a strong position to handle the claims of our local clients."

Adam also commented that"The addition of Bahrain through our partnership with Urgent LA is key to servicing this market and expanding our regional capabilities. We choose our partners carefully as we seek to ensure that we have a shared vision for delivering the experience required for complex claims and putting clients at the heart of everything we do. GRS fosters strong personal connections with all its Network Partners to give clients confidence that they are working with empowered, passionate and experienced claims professionals, wherever we operate."

Urgent LA's Managing Director, Aqeel Dhaif, said: "We are very excited to partner with GRS in Bahrain as we can offer local and regional market assistance and a high level of professional adjusting services through our collaboration. Working with Jim Pittman and his team in Dubai will build close working relationships with highly experienced specialist adjusting businesses that have deep knowledge of local markets throughout the Middle East."

Finally, Jim Pittman, GRS' Regional Director based in our Dubai hub, added that: "We are delighted to be working with Ahmed and Aqeel and their teams. They bring extensive experience in energy, construction, and other technical risks and already have strong and established relationships with insurers that work with the Egyptian and Bahrain markets. Our partnership will enable GRS to be able to support our clients should any claims or major losses arise."

