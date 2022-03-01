Developed by Germany-based hydrogen specialist Enapter, the EL 4.0 electrolyzer is based on a patented anion exchange membrane (AEM) technology. Commercial production is currently being prepared at the company's Italian plant and the first shipments should be made in the summer.From pv magazine Germany Germany-based electrolyzer manufacturer Enapter has unveiled a new electrolyzer that is said to be suitable for projects of all sizes via "plug-and-play" operation. The EL 4.0 electrolyzer is the fourth generation of the patented anion exchange membrane (AEM) electrolyzer that the company has been ...

