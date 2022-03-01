Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) announced today that it has completed its acquisition of 360kompany AG (kompany), which was announced on December 3, 2021.

kompany is a Vienna, Austria-based platform for audit-proof business verification and Know Your Customer (KYC) technology solutions. The acquisition complements Moody's technology, data, and analytical capabilities, and enhances its industry-leading customer solutions for KYC, anti-money laundering, compliance, and counterparty risk.

To learn more about Moody's KYC offerings, visit kyc.moodys.io.

