Media statement by Jos Schmitt, President CEO of NEO:

"On behalf of the entire team at NEO, we are deeply saddened by the events unfolding in Ukraine and stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people during this devastating time for their country. Millions of Ukrainians are being impacted by the destructive conflict and need our support. We will donate 100% of all revenue generated from trading on the NEO Exchange this Friday, March 4, 2022 to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal

Like us, stock exchanges and many other businesses operating within the global capital market system are benefitting from the market volatility caused by the escalating tensions in Ukraine. Now is our time to show leadership and help the individuals, families and communities most affected by this crisis. We encourage our peers in the Canadian and global capital markets to come together and join the appeal. Together, we can provide much needed assistance to immediate humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine, long-term recovery efforts and emergency preparedness."

About the NEO Exchange

The NEO Exchange is Canada's Tier 1 stock exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and capital raisers within a fair, liquid, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading across all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. NEO lists companies and investment products seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

