Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for FUUD AB (publ) is removed (106/22)

On February 17, 2022, the shares in FUUD AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. Yesterday, February 28, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that it has raised a loan of SEK 45 million. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the observation status for the shares in FUUD AB (publ) (FUUD, ISIN code SE0015988134, order book ID 171533). For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB