Dienstag, 01.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Was jetzt grün ist: Spekulation mit “Riesenhebel”! – Kommt da etwas wirklich Großes?
WKN: A3CMU6 ISIN: SE0015988134 Ticker-Symbol: 8U2 
Frankfurt
25.02.22
09:16 Uhr
0,072 Euro
-0,017
-19,10 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
01.03.2022 | 14:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for FUUD AB (publ) is removed (106/22)

On February 17, 2022, the shares in FUUD AB (publ) (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to a material adverse uncertainty in respect
of the issuer's financial position. 

Yesterday, February 28, 2022, the Company issued a press release with
information that it has raised a loan of SEK 45 million. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the
observation status for the shares in FUUD AB (publ) (FUUD, ISIN code
SE0015988134, order book ID 171533). 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
