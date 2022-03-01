Simon Data and Attentive Unlock New SMS Personalization Capabilities For Brands with Latest Integration

Collaboration strengthens customer experiences by providing a reliable, unified platform with robust integrations and personalization capabilities that increase engagement and drive revenue through triggered SMS messaging

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Simon Data and Attentive announce a new, dynamic integration, designed to provide more data and control to marketers' text strategies than ever before. Now, mutual customers can reach their users through SMS powered by Attentive more effectively by triggering and personalizing based on historical, real-time, and machine learning datasets created by Simon Data. This enables marketers to drive hyper-segmented messages that coordinate seamlessly across other best-in-class channels and inspire more meaningful customer experiences.

CDP-enabled Personalized SMS Marketing

The integration allows marketers using Simon Data, a no-code orchestration CDP servicing e-commerce, travel, and marketplace brands, to use behavioral, demographic, and contextual first-party customer data from any source to either segment or trigger messaging from Attentive's leading text message marketing solution. Users have the option to create texts natively in Simon Data's multi-channel journey builder.

"By nature, consumers have a much higher expectation for personalization and therefore the most effective SMS messages are highly segmented and reflect historical and real-time behaviors," said Jason Davis, CEO and co-founder of Simon Data. "Attentive has earned its reputation as the gold standard of SMS marketing in part due to their native ability to provide this experience, and we're proud to be able to support joint customers by offering our data foundation, experimentation suite, and orchestration capabilities,"

This latest update also brings several new enhancements and features, including:

Real-Time Personalization: Power relevant and highly personalized text messages by utilizing the latest customer data via Simon's real-time data refreshes.

Lightning Fast Messaging: Confidently send messages at speed, without the risk of slowing delivery times.

Smart Sending: Optimize customer engagement with just the right amount of interaction. De-risk over-communicating to customers by automatically flagging accounts that have received a high volume of messages and skip sending an unnecessary SMS.

Extensive Scalability: Drive sophisticated SMS messages based on real-time and historical behaviors across all customer touchpoints (web, email, mobile, etc.) within the convenience of one powerful platform.

"We've built a successful platform that helps our clients deliver highly personalized experiences and tap into consumer behaviors to achieve long-term loyalty," said Allison Kelly, VP of Partnerships at Attentive. "By joining forces with Simon's CDP and data capabilities, we are now able to offer more unique touchpoints throughout the customer lifecycle."

Building Loyalty With SMS

BARK , the data-driven company behind BarkBox devoted to making dogs happy with the best products, services, and content, is leveraging Simon and Attentive's integration to deliver exceptional customer experiences.

"In order to provide high-quality experiences to dogs and their people, we believe that working with best-in-class marketing solutions that can be orchestrated by a single smart hub is essential," said Ed Walloga, VP of Lifecycle Marketing at BARK. "This is why Simon Data and Attentive have been critical partners for us, and this enhanced integration capability opens all kinds of exciting possibilities for our partnership to grow, helping us to serve our mission: to make all dogs happy."

Simon Data is eager to continue to drive joint value to customers by bringing forward additional CDP-enabled personalized SMS marketing capabilities with Attentive. Together, they are powering more impactful customer experiences that result in stronger brand loyalty.

More Information

Learn more about Simon's products and capabilities here .

Connect with Simon on and follow on Twitter | LinkedIn | Instagram

About Simon Data

Simon Data is the industry leading Customer Data Platform (CDP) that empowers brands to deliver data-driven, tailored customer experiences anywhere. The platform leverages enterprise-scale big data and machine learning to power cross-channel customer communications that result in meaningful experiences. Simon's unique approach allows brands like BarkBox, Venmo, The Farmer's Dog, ASOS, JetBlue, Tripadvisor, Equinox, and many more to develop and deliver incredible personalization without needing to build and maintain massive, bespoke data infrastructure. For more information, visit www.simondata.com .

About Attentive

Attentive® is the leader in conversational commerce, reinventing business to consumer communication. Our SMS-first software platform helps everyone from entrepreneurs to enterprises strengthen relationships with their consumers in a new way. Through two-way, real-time, personalized communications, we drive billions in e-commerce revenue and over 4,500 leading brands like CB2, Pura Vida, Urban Outfitters, Jack in the Box, and Coach rely on Attentive to deliver powerful commerce experiences.

To learn more about Attentive or to request a demo, visit www.attentivemobile.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , or Instagram .

Media Contact:

Escalate PR for Simon Data

simondata@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: Simon Data

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/690780/Simon-Data-and-Attentive-Unlock-New-SMS-Personalization-Capabilities-For-Brands-with-Latest-Integration