Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2022) - Queensland Gold Hills Corp. (TSXV: OZAU) (FSE: MB3) ("Queensland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's first field exploration campaign is now underway at the Big Hill Gold and Titan Gold projects located in Queensland, Australia. This initial program will consist of two overlapping stages, with Phase 1 involving surface work for drill target identification and Phase 2 consisting of drilling at high priority target.

The Phase I surface field program was designed to verify the locations of historical drill collars, adits, and open-cut locations as well as to complete property-wide prospecting, rock sampling, soil sampling, and channel cutting in outcrops, historic workings, adits and other areas of interest. In preparation for the full launch of exploration activities, the Company conducted preliminary field work to determine key areas of interest in the Big Hill Gold and Titan Gold projects. Rock and soil samples from this initial work has been sent for lab analysis in Brisbane, with the results expected to provide further target refinement. The Company's technical and leadership teams recently conducted site visits to further evaluate exploration opportunities and fine-tune program details. With numerous historical mines to assess, the Company will use such data to prioritize future drilling at the Big Hill, Monte Cristo, Queenslander and Victoria workings currently under evaluation for Phase 2 of the 2022 campaign.

Blair Way, Company CEO and Director comments: "We are thrilled to be getting our exploration teams on the ground for exploration and drilling at these exciting projects in a top mining jurisdiction like Queensland. In the last three months, we completed the initial acquisition, secured a 95% interest, financed the Company and quintupled our land position in an iconic district that hosts over 50 high-grade historic gold mines. To now be launching the Company's inaugural field programs is a testament to the team's hard work and dedication, which we expect will be to the benefit of our shareholders. Big Hill and Titan are extremely target-rich environments and our methodical planning will enable us to prioritize the exploration activities. Details of the Phase 2 drill program are nearing completion and I look forward to providing specifics, along with additional updates, over the coming weeks and months."

Rock and Soil Sampling - CEO Blair Way and Geologist Paul Habermann

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1454/115119_9398a57b24e2f8de_002full.jpg





Rock and Soil Sampling - CEO Blair Way and Geologist Paul Habermann

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1454/115119_queensland_02_full.jpg





Big Hill Gold Adit inspection and sample planning

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1454/115119_9398a57b24e2f8de_006full.jpg

Big Hill Gold Adit inspection and sample planning

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1454/115119_queensland_04_full.jpg

Qualified Person

D. Blair Way, FAusIMM, a director and officer of the Company and a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101 supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About Queensland Gold Hills Corp.

Queensland Gold Hills is focused on conducting modern systematic exploration in the historic goldfields of Queensland, Australia. Collectively, the Big Hill Gold Project and the Titan Project cover 110 square kilometers and host 54 high-grade historical gold mines in the Talgai Goldfields of the broader Warwick-Texas District.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Blair Way, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Telephone: 1 (800) 482-7560

E-mail: info@queenslandgoldhills.com

Twitter: @QLDGoldhills

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Accordingly, all statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, any statements or plans regard the geological prospects of the Company's properties and the future exploration endeavors of the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain necessary approvals, unsuccessful exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, risks associated with regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, uninsured risks, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same. Readers are cautioned that mineral exploration and development of mines is an inherently risky business and accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for its recently completed fiscal period, which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115119