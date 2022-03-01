Medius partners with Nomentia to extend global payment and cash management capabilities

AP Automation and Spend Management provider partners with payments specialist to simplify and automate payments

STOCKHOLM, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading provider of AP Automation and wider spend management solutions, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Nomentia, a leading name in cash and treasury management.



The partnership is the latest step in developing Medius's integrated payments offering across global markets. Nomentia automates and simplifies payments, delivering out of the box banking integration for businesses looking to take advantage of Medius Pay's secure gateway for improved payments visibility and control. Nomentia offers integrations with over 10,800 banks globally, through host-to-host, SWIFT and local connections.



With an HQ in Finland, the Nomentia partnership is of particular relevance to Medius's Nordic customers, offering integrations with all the region's main banks. The partnership enables Nordic customers to react effectively to in-market developments, such as the P27 initiative, which aims to establish a single pan-Nordic payment infrastructure for the region's 27 million citizens.



Daniel Ball, SVP of Innovation at Medius, said: "As with our AP automation and spend management solutions, we want Medius Pay to make our customers' lives easier, creating a single secure, audited channel that can automate all their payments to suppliers both locally and around the world.



Bank-fees, foreign-exchange fees and cumbersome processes are just a few of the pain points businesses have to deal with when processing payments in what can be a costly, and time consuming business function. With Medius Pay's rapid deployment and native Nomentia integration, our customers can realize all these benefits quickly with an accelerated time to value.



For our Nordic customers, the partnership comes at the perfect time, enabling them to capitalize on the P27 initiative which is driving digitalization of payments.



Jukka Sallinen, CEO at Nomentia, said: "The partnership with Medius unites AP automation and payments with our extensive bank connectivity, giving more businesses the tools they need to control and optimize all aspects of spend and payments. I look forward to working with Medius, whose expertise in AP automation and spend complement our own in global cash and treasury management."

