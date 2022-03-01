The panel is part of the company's new TOPCon module series, which also includes a 420W product with an efficiency of 21.99%.Chinese solar module manufacturer Phono Solar has unveiled its TOPCon panel series, including two products with power outputs of 420W and 560W. "The power generation performance of [the] Draco Series Modules under low light conditions has been significantly improved with an additional power yield of up to 30% provided by its bifacial technology, and a cell bifaciality of over 80%," the manufacturer said in a statement. The largest module has a power conversion efficiency ...

