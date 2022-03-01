Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Was jetzt grün ist: Spekulation mit “Riesenhebel”! – Kommt da etwas wirklich Großes?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 924250 ISIN: US2933061069 Ticker-Symbol: 4EG 
Tradegate
01.03.22
11:01 Uhr
1,140 Euro
-0,040
-3,39 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENGLOBAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENGLOBAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1801,20016:42
ACCESSWIRE
01.03.2022 | 15:08
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ENGlobal: ENG Expands Into The Permian Basin

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / ENG (NASDAQ:ENG), a leading provider of innovative, complete project delivery solutions for the energy industry, today announced that, due to the significant increase in client demand for its engineering, procurement, automation, fabrication, and construction services in the Permian basin in West Texas, the company has commenced operations there based out of Monahans, Texas.

ENG's West Texas operations will utilize and support local businesses, and labor and equipment suppliers in addition to engineering and project services support from its Houston, Denver, and Tulsa offices, as well as from its well-established fabrication facilities in Henderson, Texas and its integration facilities in Houston, Texas to provide its suite of services. This will also allow the company to expand its existing client base by providing highly competitive, safe, quality engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and integration project execution to the area.

Sr. Vice President of Oil and Gas for ENG - Doug Fieldgate stated, "We are excited to be taking our comprehensive suite of services with our highly experienced teams into the Permian basin to support our clients with a strong focus on safety and quality across all of the disciplines including mechanical, piping, structural, electrical, instrumentation and automation."

This announcement follows an aggressive automation upgrade of ENG's processes and equipment across the board in both of its fabrication and integration facilities with the objective of ensuring a focus on safety, quality and cost.

About ENG

ENG (NASDAQ:ENG) is a leading provider of complete project solutions for renewable and traditional energy throughout the United States and internationally. ENG operates through two business segments: Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides engineering, design, fabrication, construction and integration of automated control systems as a complete packaged solution for its clients. The Government Services segment provides engineering, design, installation, operations, and maintenance of various government, public sector, and international facilities, specializing in turnkey automation and instrumentation systems for the U.S. Defense industry worldwide. Further information about the Company and its businesses is available at www.englobal.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

The statements above regarding the Company's expectations, including those relating to its future results, its operations and certain other matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ENG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, and other SEC filings.

Click here to join our email list: https://www.englobal.com/investors/

CONTACT:
Market Makers - Investor Relations
Jimmy Caplan
512-329-9505
Email: jimmycaplan@me.com

Market Makers - Media Relations
Rick Eisenberg
212-496-6828
Email: eiscom@msn.com

SOURCE: ENGlobal



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/690757/ENG-Expands-Into-The-Permian-Basin

ENGLOBAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.